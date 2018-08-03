From the Editor: 3 Good Things

Reflections from Jen

September always feels more like the start of a new year than January to me. Like many parents who have kids returning to school, I suppose, it’s a time of renewed energy for the year to come. And for me, that also means a boost of excitement and new ideas for Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today.

I returned from a week’s vacation (mostly spent paddle boarding on a nearby reservoir) ready to dive back in. Here are a couple of the things my team and I will be working on and announcing in coming days:

Product & Project Awards: We’ll be announcing the Call for Submissions for both awards programs in a couple of weeks. This year, we’re extending the timeline just a bit to allow winners more time between being the date on which they are notified of their win and the date of the conference, where winners are announced and celebrated. We want to give you as much time as possible to make your travel plans. We also received a number of questions this year about the judging process, so we’ll be publishing a list of FAQs to help you understand how winners are chosen. Stay tuned!

Our editorial schedule is mostly dictated by the news. Our daily coverage is mostly based on what’s going on in the environmental and energy management worlds. But as we continue to publish more guest articles from experts in the field, we’re delving more deeply into the trends and new technology that affects our readers most. With that in mind, we’re creating a more in-depth editorial calendar with the dates we’ll be covering those trends. If you have knowledge to share, I want to hear from you. Assuming your article is practical, tactical and non-promotional, I can schedule it for the appropriate date. This will give our readers a month or more of consistent knowledge on a single topic they can use to help them do their jobs better. EHS report: This fall, we’ll be publishing an updated report on the state of the EHS industry. We’ll look at trends, changes, predictions, tactics, and lessons learned, based on multiple interviews with practitioners and vendors alike. With new technology and innovations abounding in the space, an updated report is a must. (If you missed it, you can download last year’s report here.) Once again, stay tuned…

As I’m sure you can relate to, we’ve got a busy year planned. I look forward to seeing your award submissions, receiving more bylined articles, and talking to you about EHS – plus so much more.

Stay in touch and have a great weekend.

Jen

Jennifer Hermes Nastu, Content Director

jen@businesssectormedia.com