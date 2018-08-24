From the Editor: You’re the Expert, So Let Us Hear from You

Reflections from Jen

At Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today, we’ve often published bylined articles from the smart people working in the industry. When a well-written article comes to me, and if it has useful information that our readers can use to help them do their jobs better, I’m thrilled to share it. In fact, I’m always left wanting more – because not only do expert articles educate our readers, they educate me, as well.

That’s because you’re the ones in the trenches, doing the hard work, learning what works and what doesn’t. My job is to share that knowledge. With that in mind, I’d like to publish more bylined articles – from you, the experts – that are filled with the smart information you’d like to share with your peers. Read on for our editorial calendar and guidelines, then submit your articles to me at jen@businesssectormedia.com.

Editorial Calendar for Bylined Articles*

January/February: EHS

EHS March/April: Water & Waste Management

Water & Waste Management May/June: Sustainable Supply Chain

Sustainable Supply Chain July/August: Climate Risk

Climate Risk September/October: Manufacturing

Manufacturing November/December: Sustainability Management Implementations/Projects

* There are many, many topics pertaining to environmental and sustainability management that are not included here, and these topics are not meant to limit our vast subject area. These are meant to be the broad strokes, covering the areas that are among the hottest in the industry right now. If you have pertinent articles on other topics, please feel free to submit those, as well.

Editorial Guidelines

Articles:

Must present useful information that readers can use to do their jobs better – that is, a challenge and solution(s) or ideas for solutions, analysis on current issues, trends or predictions, lessons learned, etc;

Must be well written and concise, with a word count of about 600 to 800 words; length is flexible, however – most important is that every word counts (no fluff);

Cannot appear in any other publication except internal posts or blogs;

Cannot promote the vendor’s (or partner’s) products or services;

Must be completely unbiased;

Will be subject to review and editing.

The author byline will include author’s name (with LinkedIn URL), job title and company name. The byline will not link to the company or include a company description or bio.

We’ll continue to publish the news and insights that you rely on – plus increased coverage from experts in the field. Now’s your chance to share what you know and position yourself as the industry expert you clearly are.

Have a great weekend and I look forward to hearing from you.

Jen

Jennifer Hermes Nastu

Content Director

jen@businesssectormedia.com