Leveraging IoT and Smart Water Data to Mitigate Portfolio-Wide Risk

Today, almost half of the U.S. population is affected by drought, with states like California and Arizona experiencing severe drought conditions statewide. The American Water Works Association also estimates that the U.S. requires more than $1 trillion in water utility and infrastructure upgrades. With widespread drought conditions, deteriorating infrastructure and fast-rising water rates, facility managers and sustainability directors are left facing a rapidly evolving water landscape without the visibility or information they need to mitigate risk and prevent the waste of millions of gallons of water.

Smart water technology addresses the new frontier of water management and analysis. In this webinar, Gillan Taddune, CEO of Banyan Water, will explore how holistic, IoT-based smart water management can address enterprise property needs in total, collecting hundreds of thousands of data points per month on facilities and translating them into actionable intelligence. Attendees will also hear from Ed Bennett, director of facilities at The Thacher School in Ojai, California, a 400-acre campus thriving amidst extreme drought conditions by saving millions of gallons of water through Banyan’s unique platform.

Speakers

Gillan Taddune

CEO, Banyan Water

Gillan believes that technology solutions are the most effective way to address critical natural resource issues and has dedicated her career to realizing that vision. Prior to her time at Banyan Water, Gillan served in numerous executive positions at leading mission-driven technology companies such as Recyclebank, ranked No. 1 on the Wall Street Journal’s list of top venture-backed cleantech companies; EnerNOC, a publicly-traded energy management firm helping large enterprise customers reduce their energy use, cost and impact on the environment; and Green Mountain Energy, where she helped lead the company’s rapid growth and ultimate sale.

Ed Bennett

Director of Facilities, The Thacher School

Before retiring from the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, Ed served in a number of facilities leadership positions, with his final position being the head of facilities and construction for Marine Corps Base 29 Palms, California. After the Navy and prior to coming to Thacher, Ed held a number of senior facility leadership roles in higher education. At Thacher, Ed is responsible for all facilities matters, which include sustainability, security, maintenance and repair, grounds, utilities, event support, Horse Program support, and planning, design, and construction.

