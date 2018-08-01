More Chemical Contamination in H2O Leads to State of Emergency for Michigan



Michigan declared a state of emergency this week for communities whose drinking water is contaminated with perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA); these commercial chemicals were once widely used but are no longer manufactured in the US. The state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) discovered the contamination on July 26 in Parchment, a city in southwestern Michigan, according to Chemical & Engineering News.

Parchment is draining and flushing its water supply pipes with water from nearby Kalamazoo. In the meantime, residents are being provided with bottled drinking water.

Contamination was also discovered in Cooper Township. Tests on water from the two communities showed levels of PFOS more than 20 times higher than EPA recommendation, writes the Detroit Metro Times.