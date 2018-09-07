So What’s the Deal with EHS? Answers Coming in October

When EHS management is completely integrated within a company’s strategy and operations, it plays a crucial role in running the business successfully – but that level of maturity is one that few companies have yet to reach, Peter Bussey, research analyst with LNS Research told us.

Has that level of maturity among organizations increased? If not, what will drive them to get there? The pace of change in the industry – and our struggle to keep up – may be holding us back.

So we’ve decided to publish an updated EHS report. Coming in late October, our report will take another look at EHS: the report will explore the trends we can expect to face in 2019, the challenges that have evolved over the last year, and how EHS managers can approach those challenges. We’ll look at how successful companies implemented EHS initiatives that improved operational excellence, created better shareholder value, and increased profits in 2018. We’ll dive into complex issues like supply chain sustainability and help unsnarl the process of addressing supply chain risk. And we’ll include plenty of tips and tactics from real-world practitioners who are leading the way in EHS management.

I’m excited to learn more and look forward to collaborating on the report, which is being written by our knowledgeable, creative and savvy Alyssa Danigelis. So stay tuned, and I’ll let you know the exact release date in the coming days. In the meantime, if you have success stories or knowledge on the topics mentioned above that you’d like to pitch for the report, contact Alyssa at Alyssa@businesssectormedia.com.

Have a great weekend and, as always, stay in touch.

Jen

Jennifer Hermes Nastu, Content Director

jen@businesssectormedia.com