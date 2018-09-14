Lost your password?
Can you bring life to your company’s operational excellence initiative?

Progressive organizations are pursuing Operational Excellence initiatives that include EHS.  In this TimTalk, we will dive into how EHS professionals are uniquely positioned to help drive these efforts and add value and ultimately make the necessary changes happen to bring life to these critical initiatives.

Tim Hermes, Group Publisher of Energy Manager Today and Environmental Leader will visit with Kevin Jurica of Sphera who has helped many companies execute on their operational excellence programs. Bring your questions too! We’ll be sure to address them if possible. Have a question in advance you want to hear about? Email Tim at tim@businesssectormedia.com.

We look forward to your participation!

Speakers

Kevin Jurica
Senior Solutions Manager
Sphera

Kevin Jurica is a Sphera senior solution manager. In his 20 years of experience, Kevin has worked with the some of the largest Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Utility companies as well as Chemical, Manufacturing, Energy and Pharmaceutical companies. His background is in software engineering, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tim Hermes
Vice President & Group Publisher
Business Sector Media

Tim Hermes is the Vice President & Group Publisher for Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today, and the ELEMCON Conference. A 25-year B2B publishing veteran, he has won numerous publishing awards and is a recognized speaker and presenter at industry events on helping publishers achieve better audience interaction, present new media vehicles, think creatively to deliver engaging content, and drive media revenue. He makes an aggressive effort to quickly understand the markets his brands are serving and to understand the needs, challenges and solutions of both the user and vendor communities. Tim joined Business Sector Media in 2017 and increased revenue 20%, social media by 30%, and open rates by 5%. In the past time his team has launched several new publications and awards programs. He is a graduate of James Madison University and the Northwestern University Executive Publishing program. A known leader in online B2B video, TimTalks is his newest concept.

 

