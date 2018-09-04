Environmental Leader Awards Rebranded for Clarity, Name Recognition

Business Sector Media today announced that its seventh annual Environmental Leader Awards and Energy Manager Today Awards recognition programs have been renamed to EL Awards and EMT Awards, respectively.

Formerly known as Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards, the new names support an initiative to provide recipients with a more concise and prominent recognition.

“We made this renaming decision in order to bring our programs into consistency with our mission to focus on brevity and to better integrate the brand names with their market ‘stand-alone’ power, said Jennifer Hermes, Content Director of Business Sector Media. “The annual awards programs recognize the year’s most innovative and successful products, projects and companies in the energy, environmental and sustainability industry. We continuously strive to offer non-biased programs that align with our inventive and evolving industry.”

Nominations will open in September 2018 and the deadline for entries is tentatively scheduled for early 2019. Judged by an independent panel of unbiased industry experts, winners are selected based on the success of their project, product or by its impact on the industry. Scores are determined by the judging panel with no input from the Environmental Leader staff, and winners are named based on those scores.

Winners of the Environmental Leader Awards will be announced at the fourth annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON), to take place May 13-15, 2019, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center.

Product of the Year Award winners from 2018 include Enablon, which offers EHS management software, and Owens Corning, which won for its commercial and residential insulation products.

Judges offer winners comments about their submissions that companies can use as promotion for their product/service. For example, one judge called Enablon’s product “an industry-leading platform enabling organizations to create a positive impact and execute their sustainability strategies.”

Project of the Year Award winners from 2018 include Samsung Electronics America, which won for its Samsung Galaxy Upcycling project, and Marriott International, which won for its Sustainability Roadmap. More past winners can be explored here.

Watch for the upcoming announcement of the Call for Submissions this month.