Shifting the Focus to Intelligent Industrial Environments

Ian Cohen, MS is the Product Marketing Manager responsible for Cority’s Environmental and Safety initiatives. Before taking this role, Ian was Cority’s Environmental Product Manager, where he was responsible for developing Cority’s Environmental Compliance and Data Management Suite. Prior to working with Cority, Ian was an environmental specialist at Florida Power & Light Company, a NextEra Energy, Inc., company, where he led the development, implementation, and management of various environmental management systems and programs. Ian is well versed in the development of enterprise environmental management information systems and is a subject matter expert in corporate sustainability, including program development, annual reporting and stakeholder communications.

Ian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Science in Environmental Science, both from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.