J.M. Smucker Company Rolls Out Global Responsible Sourcing Program

The J.M. Smucker Company’s new 2018 corporate responsibility report outlines how the food and beverage manufacturer is working with suppliers on responsible sourcing. The report also details the company’s work on palm oil traceability.

Published this week, the report called the company’s relationship with suppliers particularly important since they directly affect the ability to meet customers’ product quality and performance expectations. The company has 7,000 employees and a portfolio of brands that includes Smucker’s, Folgers, Jif, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Crisco.

“Suppliers must operate transparently, responsibly, and sustainably in order to minimize social and environmental risks across our supply chain,” the report says. “We expect every supplier to conduct its business with the same high standards of honesty, fairness, ethics, and regard for the environment that we apply to our own business.”

In 2018, Smucker is creating a responsible sourcing function to consolidate and enhance those activities. The company is also rolling out a global Responsible Sourcing Program by the end of the calendar year. With the program, Smucker aims to:

Ensure that all products are produced ethically and in accordance with local laws and standards

Empower supply chain workers with the management of social, ethical, and environmental effects in their communities

Protect the company’s business and brand reputation, and mitigate risk for customers by implementing effective and proactive supply chain risk management systems

Create competitive advantage by building capacity for suppliers so that they can meet the company’s responsible sourcing standards and expectations

Among the company’s supply chain commitments: continue to purchase 10% of their total retail coffee from certified green coffee sources, source 100% cage-free eggs by 2020 for consumer foods products, and maintain a fully sustainable palm oil supply chain that ensures 100% of their direct palm oil purchases are from responsible and certified sustainable sources.

Smucker made their first Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil-certified palm oil purchases in 2012. Seven of the company’s manufacturing facilities have become RSPO supply chain-certified, meaning they are subject to additional RSPO training, record-keeping, and physical handling protocols.

The palm oil supply chain is known for being long, complex, and often problematic. The J.M. Smucker Company notes that although 100% of their palm oil purchases are traceable to the mill, the manufacturer continues to work on tracing it all back to the plantation — a commitment they’re hoping to achieve by 2020.

“At the start of calendar year 2018, our purchases are roughly 30% traceable to the plantation,” the company said. Read the full report here.