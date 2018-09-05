TimTalks: with Denise Naguib, Vice President of Sustainability for Marriott International

Denise Naguib, VP of sustainability with Marriott International, speaks about the hospitality company’s efforts to reduce carbon, water use, energy, and – in particular – food waste. “Tackling food waste is very challenging to get underneath,” she says, speaking about the company’s overall goals. “We don’t know how we’re going to get there, but we know that it’s critically important for us to tackle.”

