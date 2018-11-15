Lost your password?
Product Announcement: AI-Powered Platform Predicts Flooding Levels

Artificial intelligence company One Concern has launched an AI-powered platform that lets companies forecast levels of potential flooding up to five days in advance. The Flood Concern platform combines hydrological and hydrodynamic models with machine learning to predict flooding, allowing companies to better prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the impact of such events.

“Unfortunately, the impact of climate change-fueled disasters, such as floods, is increasing,” says Ahmad Wani, CEO and co-founder of One Concern. In order to realize “planetary scale resilience,” the power of technology like AI must be harnessed, the company believes.

Features of Flood Concern include:

  • Dynamic map-based visualization of predicted impact zone up to five days in advance
  • Impact and inundation predictions at a census-block level resolution
  • Predictions for depth, as well as current direction and velocity over time
  • Automatic asset impact assessment
  • Demographic data overlay
  • Ability to predict the effectiveness of various mitigations actions
  • Mapping of critical infrastructure dependencies and potential cascading effects between facilities
  • Ability to edit incident objectives based on continuously updating real-time information

The initial release of Flood Concern, which is being reviewed by states, counties and cities across the US, is focused on enhanced riverine flooding response. Preparedness and mitigation modules, as well as coastal, urban and flash flooding capabilities are scheduled for release in 2019, the company says.

“As official reports such as the recent one from UN IPCC demonstrate, climate change is real and creating worse weather and living conditions across the world,” Wani told Environmental Leader. “We must all work together to address the primary causes of climate change, but the impacts are being felt now, both in terms of lives lost and livelihoods disrupted. This is why it is so important to take immediate action to strengthen resilience. We strongly believe that technology has an important role to play in enabling this, but a holistic solution requires that the public and private sectors work together with the best technology to tackle the issues related to climate change at every level – from local to state to federal.”

One Concern is a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence company which offers AI-enabled technology, policy, and finance to help companies “embrace disaster-free futures.” 

