New Palm Oil Sustainability Standards from RSPO Adopt ‘High Carbon Stock Approach’

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has ratified and adopted new Principles & Criteria standards for certification. The updated Principles & Criteria (P&C) include a number of new elements, including the adoption of a “no deforestation through the implementation of the High Carbon Stock Approach,” the organization says. They also improve upon their existing human rights protections.

The new criteria come into effect immediately, but existing RSPO grower members have a one-year transition period.

The RSPO P&C is a set of environmental and social standards which member companies must comply with in order to achieve certification. It is re-adopted every five years following an extensive review process; this year, RSPO received nearly 11,500 individual stakeholder comments during the process.

RSPO has also developed an additional and separate standard specifically geared toward independent smallholders. The new standard is due for ratification in November, 2019. The RSPO Smallholder Standard presents a lower burden for entry into the RSPO system and a simpler and phased process for reaching and verifying compliance.

Institutional investors, increasingly concerned about the risks of deforestation on their investment portfolios, have called for stronger provisions for certifying the sustainable production of palm oil. In August, more than 90 institutional investors, representing more than $6.7 trillion in assets under management, sent a letter to RSPO, calling on the organization to strengthen its draft standards for certifying palm oil; the letter suggested more robust protections for peat lands, high carbon stock forests and labor concerns.

RSPO is a not-for-profit association that unites stakeholders from the seven sectors of the palm oil industry including oil palm producers, palm oil processors or traders, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, banks and investors, environmental or nature conservation NGOs, and social or developmental NGOs.

