Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Germany Devotes Resources to 5 Step Plan and ‘Reverse the Trend’ in Plastics Use

Germany will embark on five-step plan to “reverse the trend in the use of plastics,” announced the country’s environment minister Sienna Schulze on Monday. Shulze says the plan is an important move in tackling the levels of plastic waste in Germany and beyond.

The five steps in the plan include: avoiding unnecessary products and packaging, making packaging and other products more environmentally friendly, increasing recycling and recycling stations, preventing plastics from getting into organic waste, and increasing international aid efforts to limit plastic waste at sea.

One move the ministry specifically mentioned was supporting a European-wide ban on single-use plastics like straws and plastic silverware, wrote DW.com. The European Commission proposed the ban on plastic items – including cotton swabs, cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers, and balloon sticks – last June.

Schulze also pointed to the Germany’s $56.8 million investment in initiatives to remove plastic waste in oceans and called for more international commitment to reducing ocean plastics.

During a speech at the “Accelerating Change – for Sustainable Development Worldwide and In Germany” conference last May, Schulze outlined the Federal Environment Ministry’s priorities that she said will help the country achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These priorities included energy and resource transition, sustainable agriculture, sustainable mobility and livable cities, healthy living conditions, and international environmental and climate cooperation.

Schulze called these priorities the “programmatic framework” that will help the country implement the SDGs. “Now, we have to reconcile our strategies and walk the talk,” she said, adding that the only way to make that happen is to see that the world’s economic activities are significantly more sustainable.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »