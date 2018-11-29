Product Announcement: Track Cooling Tower Water Use with Banyan Water Feature

Banyan Water has released a new feature within its water management platform that enables commercial and industrial properties to measure, analyze and reduce water and energy use in cooling towers.

Banyan Water Central uses IoT technology to collect and visualize indoor and outdoor water usage data for commercial and industrial properties. With the addition of Cooling Tower Tracker, facility managers can access additional data such as pH, conductivity, cycle of concentration, water and energy use, as well as cost on a property’s cooling tower.

The information, offered in a single dashboard, can help companies save water by reducing the build-up of calcium and magnesium, which enables cooling towers to use as much as 50% less water while increasing cycles of concentration, Banyan Water says.

Monthly reports from Banyan Water Central feature:

cost savings;

makeup and blowdown line usage;

performance analysis, and;

evaporation credit data that can be submitted to municipalities for rebates on monthly water bills.

Because cooling towers can account for as much as 40% of a property’s total water consumption, serious reductions in water use in those areas can significantly affect the water and energy savings of the entire property. This creates a “combined energy-water nexus advantage for facility managers,” says Gillan Taddune, Banyan Water CEO.



Banyan Water Central won an Environmental Leader Top Product of the Year Award in 2018. According to one judge, the product “makes a relatively complex activity – saving water – visible and actionable. The quantity of water and money saved speaks for itself.”