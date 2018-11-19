Anheuser-Busch Invests $250K to Improve Recycling Capabilities in Texas

Anheuser-Busch is investing $250,000 in Closed Loop Fund projects to improve glass recycling capabilities in Texas communities. Investing in the Closed Loop Fund projects will enable the company to increase the percentage of recycled glass used at its Longhorn production facility.

The first of these projects will be announced in early 2019 and will help drive progress towards the brewer’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, announced last spring. These include a commitment to using 100% majority recycled or returnable packaging by 2025.

The Closed Loop Fund is a social impact investment fund that supports comprehensive recycling programs across the country with the aim of accelerating the development of more circular supply chains.

The beverage giant is collaborating with governments, NGO partners, universities and innovators to tackle its sustainability challenges. It’s 2025 goals include: