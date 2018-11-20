Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Austin Proposes $430 Million ‘Water Forward’ Project to Ensure Future Supply

The city of Austin, Texas, will vote next week on a proposed integrated water resource plan that calls for new conservation efforts in an effort to ensure the city is able to meet demand in coming decades. The long-term “Water Forward” project is expected to cost nearly $430 over the next 21 years; upgrades are expected to run another $614 million, according to Storm Water Solutions.

The plan includes the monitoring of water use via smart meters, the reuse of greywater for nonpotable uses, and the storage of potable water in artificial underground aquifers as a backup supply.

Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. With the expectation that the city’s population will shoot from one million currently to four million over the next century, a city council task force has been working with Austin Water and other city departments on a water resource resiliency plan since 2014. The plan “embraces an innovative and integrated water management process with the goal of ensuring a diversified, sustainable and resilient water future with strong emphasis on water conservation,” the city says.

In addition to water conservation efforts, the city of Austin has embraced other sustainability goals, including a plan to achieve zero waste by 2040. To help reach that goal, the city passed a law earlier this year meant to reduce the amount of food waste sent to landfills. The law requires restaurants to divert discarded organic material from landfills, educate employees on a regular basis, and submit an Organic Diversion Plan each year.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »