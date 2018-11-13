Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Early Bird Deadline Approaches for 2019 EMT & EL Awards Submissions

awards

November 16 is the early bird deadline for the seventh annual Energy Manager Today (EMT) & Environmental Leader (EL) Awards. Submissions for 2019 product and project awards received through this Friday will receive a $100 discount.

The annual EMT & EL Awards recognize the year’s most innovative and successful products, projects, and companies in the industry. An independent panel of unbiased industry experts judges the submissions. Winners are selected based on the success of the project, the capabilities of the product, or by its positive effect on the industry.

How it works: Each judge scores the entry on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being a perfect score. Those scores are aggregated and final scores above 3.5 become winners. Benefits to winning include industry-wide recognition and increased marketing opportunities.

EL winners this year included Aeroseal Duct Sealing Technology. “The documented reductions in both ductwork leaks and energy expenses were impressive,” the judges commented. Samsung Electronics America’s Samsung Galaxy Upcycling project won a Judges’ Choice Award for being a creative approach to reusing old materials in a way that reduces landfill and electronics waste.

Nominations will be accepted through December 2018. The winners will be announced at a gala the evening of May 14, 2019, during the fourth annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) in Denver.

Submit an entry for the 2019 EMT & EL Product and Project Awards here.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Run an Efficient EHS Audit Program - A How-to Guide
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Become a More Effective EHS Leader for Your Retail Business
Sponsored By:
VelocityEHS
Strategies for Managing Emerging Regulations
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
EHS Special Report
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2016
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Stormwater Management Programs: How to Integrate New Technologies to Improve Processes and Operations
Sponsored By:
VelocityEHS
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
NAEM 2017 EHS&S Software Buyers Guide
Sponsored By:
VelocityEHS
Top 10 Steps for a Successful EMIS Project
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Merging Industrial Air and Water Pollution Solutions Provides Better Results, Lower Cost
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Embrace Big Data
Sponsored By:
UL EHS Sustainability

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »