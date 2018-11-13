Early Bird Deadline Approaches for 2019 EMT & EL Awards Submissions

November 16 is the early bird deadline for the seventh annual Energy Manager Today (EMT) & Environmental Leader (EL) Awards. Submissions for 2019 product and project awards received through this Friday will receive a $100 discount.

The annual EMT & EL Awards recognize the year’s most innovative and successful products, projects, and companies in the industry. An independent panel of unbiased industry experts judges the submissions. Winners are selected based on the success of the project, the capabilities of the product, or by its positive effect on the industry.

How it works: Each judge scores the entry on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being a perfect score. Those scores are aggregated and final scores above 3.5 become winners. Benefits to winning include industry-wide recognition and increased marketing opportunities.

EL winners this year included Aeroseal Duct Sealing Technology. “The documented reductions in both ductwork leaks and energy expenses were impressive,” the judges commented. Samsung Electronics America’s Samsung Galaxy Upcycling project won a Judges’ Choice Award for being a creative approach to reusing old materials in a way that reduces landfill and electronics waste.

Nominations will be accepted through December 2018. The winners will be announced at a gala the evening of May 14, 2019, during the fourth annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) in Denver.

Submit an entry for the 2019 EMT & EL Product and Project Awards here.