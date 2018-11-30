Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Johnson & Johnson Adds Recycling Info to Baby Product Packaging

CPG giant Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. hopes to help make recycling of its baby products easier by adopting the How2Recycle label. The company will start by using the on-package recycling label on many of its baby products, including baby lotion, baby shampoo, and baby wash. The label provides specific instructions on how each product can be recycled.

Proper recycling is a challenge because of variations in recycling programs, unclear labeling, and inaccurate recyclability claims, How2Recycle says. The Sustainable Packaging Coalition created the label in 2008 to provide consistent and transparent on-package recycling information to consumers in North America.

The How2Recycle label is the only US-based recycling label that is standardized across all packaging types, the organization says. The label system also allows companies to track their entire packaging portfolio’s recyclability. Members have access to a platform where they can view recommendations to improve the recyclability of their packaging and analyze a breakdown of their packaging portfolio by recyclability category.

In addition to Johnson & Johnson, thousands of name brand products already use the label, including AldiColgate-Palmolive, Lego Group, Natural Grocers, Nestle, and Walmart.

Others have pledged to add the label in coming years as part of their sustainable packaging goals. Target, for example, said last year that it plans to use its “power and scale” as one of the country’s largest retailers to advance the idea that all packaging will be recyclable one day. As part of its commitment, the retailer vowed to add the How2Recycle label to all owned brand packaging by 2020 (where space allows).

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »