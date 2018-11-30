Johnson & Johnson Adds Recycling Info to Baby Product Packaging

CPG giant Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. hopes to help make recycling of its baby products easier by adopting the How2Recycle label. The company will start by using the on-package recycling label on many of its baby products, including baby lotion, baby shampoo, and baby wash. The label provides specific instructions on how each product can be recycled.

Proper recycling is a challenge because of variations in recycling programs, unclear labeling, and inaccurate recyclability claims, How2Recycle says. The Sustainable Packaging Coalition created the label in 2008 to provide consistent and transparent on-package recycling information to consumers in North America.

The How2Recycle label is the only US-based recycling label that is standardized across all packaging types, the organization says. The label system also allows companies to track their entire packaging portfolio’s recyclability. Members have access to a platform where they can view recommendations to improve the recyclability of their packaging and analyze a breakdown of their packaging portfolio by recyclability category.

In addition to Johnson & Johnson, thousands of name brand products already use the label, including Aldi, Colgate-Palmolive, Lego Group, Natural Grocers, Nestle, and Walmart.

Others have pledged to add the label in coming years as part of their sustainable packaging goals. Target, for example, said last year that it plans to use its “power and scale” as one of the country’s largest retailers to advance the idea that all packaging will be recyclable one day. As part of its commitment, the retailer vowed to add the How2Recycle label to all owned brand packaging by 2020 (where space allows).