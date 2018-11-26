Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Product Announcement: The Natural Capital Finance Alliance’s ENCORE Tool

ENCORE

The Natural Capital Finance Alliance introduced a new web-based tool today called Exploring Natural Capital Opportunities, Risks and Exposure (ENCORE). Designed for global banks, investors, and insurance firms, the tool helps financial institutions assess the risks that environmental degradation causes for them.

ENCORE’s database covers 167 economic sectors and 21 “ecosystem services,” meaning the benefits nature provides that enable or facilitate business production, the NCFA says. The alliance developed the tool in partnership with UNEP-WCMC and received financing from the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs and the MAVA Foundation.

The three economic sectors most materially dependent on nature, according to ENCORE data, are agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, and forest products. Oil and gas as well as mining also have a high dependence on ecosystem services, according to the tool. The three most important ecosystem services for the global economy were water provision, climate regulation and flood protection, according to the NCFA, which is a collaboration between the UN Environment Finance Initiative and Global Canopy.

“A showcase assessment of the FTSE 100 — one of the world’s most high-profile indices — using information in ENCORE found that in 13 of the 18 sectors that make up the index, a total of $1.6 trillion in net market capitalization is associated with production processes that have high or very high material dependence on nature.”

Examples of high economic dependencies include cereal harvesting relying on pollination and metal processing relying on ground water provision, the NCFA says.

Financial institutions supporting ENCORE include Yes Bank, FirstRand, and VicSuper. IFC, UBS, National Australia Bank, Citi, UniCredit, and CDC Biodiversité were also involved in creating the tool.

“ENCORE enabled us to look at our portfolio in a new way, looking at thresholds and exposure,” said Madeleine Ronquest, head of environmental and social risk, climate change at South African financial services provider FirstRand Limited. “It can help us forecast and has opened up potential new opportunities. We are very happy with the outcomes of the testing phase and got far more out of it than expected.”

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »