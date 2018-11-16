Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

The North Face Reintroduces Jacket Line Using Recycled Materials

The North Face
(Photo: The North Face’s ThermoBall Eco jacket. Credit: The North Face)

The North Face re-launched one of their largest product lines this month using recycled materials. Lightweight down alternative ThermoBall Eco jackets are now made from recycled polyester fabric and recycled insulation, the company says.

Originally introduced in 2013, ThermoBall used synthetic insulation instead of real goose down. Round synthetic fiber clusters trap heat inside small air pockets, mimicking down for weight and compressibility but performing like synthetic insulation in wet weather. Kansas State University did independent testing that showed ThermoBall has warmth equivalent to 600-fill goose down, according to the apparel brand.

Material production and manufacturing accounts for 60 to 85% of the company’s total environmental footprint — more than customer use or even customer shipping, which The North Face offsets. With that in mind, the company decided to switch to recycled materials for their largest collections.

For the ThermoBall Eco line, plastic bottles get turned into fibers and fabrics. The North Face sources the recycled insulation from their partners at Primaloft. That particular material gets spun from at least five plastic bottles, diverting them from the landfill.

The North Face calls this move an important step in how the company creates sustainable change at scale.

Earlier this year, the apparel brand committed to going cupless for its Endurance Challenge Series of ultra trail running races across the United States and launched the Bottle Source collection made from plastic bottles collected from several national parks’ waste streams. The program has pulled more than 160,000 pounds of bottles so far, the company says.

More recently the company launched The North Face Renewed, an online collection of refurbished apparel aimed at extending product life. Partners include Tersus Solutions, which employs a closed-loop cleaning process. In September, the company expanded its Cali Wool Collection made from wool produced in California using regenerative agriculture practices. The North Face says this material has a net negative carbon effect at the ranching stage.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »