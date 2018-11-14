Product Announcement: Tools for Agriculture to Benchmark Sustainability KPIs

Field to Market has released the latest version of its Fieldprint Platform, a tool that lets the agriculture industry assess and track the environmental performance of its management practices against local, state and national benchmarks for key sustainability indicators. The tool helps farmers improve performance and increase opportunities to do business with companies that focus on sustainable sourcing, the organization says.

Field to Market, a self-described “alliance for sustainable agriculture,” is a collaboration of grower organizations, agribusinesses, brands, conservation groups and universities that is working toward conserving natural resources and increasing supply chain sustainability and transparency. Its Fieldprint Platform is a sustainability framework that allows organizations in the food and agricultural supply chain to benchmark their sustainability performance and work toward continuous improvement.

Land O’Lakes Sustain – a solutions provider focused on helping companies within the food system grow their stewardship efforts to scale – is the first partner to integrate the latest version of Fieldprint into its own offering, the new data-driven Truterra Insights Engine. By offering Field to Market’s sustainability metrics within Truterra, the organizations are giving farmers an increased ability to assess and report on their sustainability performance, says Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market.

Beginning in mid-December, the Fieldprint Application Programming Interface (API) will connect eight sustainability metrics and associated algorithms from its Fieldprint Platform directly to the Truterra Insights Engine.

As the focus on sustainable sourcing grows, purchasers are increasingly seeking information on where and how commodity crops are grown, Field to Market says.

Vendors Mentioned Above