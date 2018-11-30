Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Stella McCartney Helps Launch New Sustainable Fashion UN Charter

Stella McCartney
(Photo: Fashion designer Stella McCartney via StellaMcCartney.com)

Fashion designer Stella McCartney plans to announce a United Nations fashion industry charter for climate action in early December, the Guardian reports.

The new charter will launch on December 10 during the Katowice Climate Change Conference in Poland (COP 24), according to the news outlet. Besides McCartney, other signatories are expected to include large brands known for fast fashion.

“There is a reason the fashion industry clings to old-fashioned ways of doing things — it is cheaper and it is easier,” McCartney told the Guardian’s Jess Cartner-Morley. “What is essential is for the big players in the industry to come along with me, because that changes the price point.”

Approximately 30 to 40 international high fashion brand CEOs will be in attendance when McCartney unveils the charter next month, Cartner-Morley reported.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Environment Program released an article pointing out that the fashion industry produces 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global carbon emissions. “Textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of water globally and it takes around 2,000 gallons of water to make a typical pair of jeans,” the program says.

The UN Environment Program also noted that last year McCartney collaborated with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on a Circular Fibers report proposing a new system based on circular economy principles. With backing from Nike and H&M, the report highlighted several key ambitions for a new textiles economy that included breaking away from disposable clothing, phasing out substances of concern, and radically improving recycling.

McCartney told the Guardian that she doesn’t want to pressure them into prioritizing sustainability but get them excited about participating. “We can only fix this mess if we work together,” she said.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »