World Bank Begins Issuing $660M in Sustainable Development Bonds for Water Management

The World Bank, a financial institution that provides loans to countries for capital projects, has raised more than $660 million in Sustainable Development Bonds highlighting the critical role of ocean and water resources. The bonds will be used to fund the protection of water resources in developing countries.

For the bonds, the World Bank focused on two Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 6 and SDG 14 (clean water and sanitation, and life below water, respectively).

A range of institutional and retail investors globally have supported the initiative since it was launched in August, the World Bank says. Ten bonds in five currencies have already been issued, and the World Bank will continue to issue bonds under the initiative.

“[G]overnments must catalyze the private sector to develop innovative solutions,” says Arunma Oteh, World Bank Vice President and treasurer. “We are therefore delighted with the diverse range of investors that have purchased our bond series and appreciate the commitment of all stakeholders to new approaches to ensuring better stewardship of our fresh water and ocean resources.”

Current investors include Capitulum Asset Management, Global Evolution, HSBC INKA/Swiss Life, Storebrand, and Sydbank.

The World Bank says it is the biggest multilateral founder for ocean and water projects in developing countries, with $37 billion in water-related investments and an oceans-related portfolio of more than $4 billion

In 2016, a World Bank report found that good water management could lead to a 6% increase in global GDP by 2050, while bad management – or simply business as usual in some places – could reduce GDP by as much as 14% in the Middle East, 12% in the Sahel, and 11% in Central Asia. Poor water policy could even lead to sustained declines in GDP in some places, via losses in agriculture, health, income, and property, the report said.

Without major improvements in water efficiency, global demand could exceed supplies by 40% over the next 15 years, according to the report.

Examples of ocean and water projects from the World Bank include: