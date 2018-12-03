Lost your password?
Hilton’s Expansion of Recycling Program Helps Achieve Zero Soap to Landfill by 2030

Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton will recycle discarded soap – along with bottles of shampoo and other hygiene products – via a new partnership with Clean the World.

Hilton already works with the Clean the World program to distribute bars of recycled soap and hygiene kits to communities in need via its Embassy Suites, Homewood Suits and Home2 Suites. The new partnership will more than double the number of hotels the company has in the program.

The move to work with Clean the World will help Hilton achieve its goal of sending zero soap to landfill by 2030. To date, the hospitality company says it has diverted more than 397,000 pounds of waste from landfills.

The soap that is distributed by Clean the World to families in need is made from discarded bars donated by hotels around the world. The soap is crushed, sanitized, and cut into new soap. The bars are distributed to individuals or added to “hygiene kits” along with shampoo, a toothbrush, and a towel. Clean the World claims its distribution of hygiene products to underserved communities has contributed to a 35% reduction in the death rate of children under the age of five dying due to hygiene-related illnesses.

 

Hilton LightStay Manages, Tracks CR Performance

The zero-soap-to-landfill goal is part of the company’s Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility initiative. The hospitality company hopes to cut its environmental footprint in half by 2030.

To do this, the company developed LightStay, a corporate responsibility performance measurement platform which allows Hilton to manage and report its environmental and social impact, and to drive efficiencies and continuous improvement, across its global portfolio of nearly 5,300 hotels.

Since LightStay’s launch, the company has saved over $1 billion by operating sustainably and carefully managing its energy, carbon, water and waste, it says.

Hilton won a 2016 Environmental Leader Project of the Year Award for LightStay, for not only “having the vision to have ambitious sustainability goals,” but for developing and effectively implementing technology that would allow the company to achieve them, a judge said.

