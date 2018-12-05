Kellogg Sends Ugly Cornflakes to Brewery for Beer Production

Kellogg has taken a small step to reduce food waste in its manufacturing process by sending reject Cornflakes from a nearby facility to a UK brewery; the Cornflakes – rejected for being too small, too large, or too “crunchy” (that is, over cooked) – are being used as part of the grain which goes into the new Throw Away IPA from Seven Brothers Brewery in Manchester.

The beer uses 60kg of Cornflakes to replace some of the grain in the brewing process. The use of Cornflakes sweetens the beer and adds to its golden color.

A portion of sales from the IPA will go to food distribution charity FareShare, according to The Telegraph.

Kellogg has already reduced food waste from its UK sites by 12.5% this year, says corporate social responsibility manager Kate Prince.

In 2017, Kellogg made a commitment to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level, and to reduce food losses along the production and supply chains, by 2030. The company said that reducing food waste within its facilities represents approximately $30 million in potential cost savings, based on the cost of raw materials.

Kellogg said it views leftover or unwanted materials as valuable assets rather than “waste,” and and that it would be sending such materials to landfill only as a last resort. “Our ultimate goal is therefore to prevent food from being wasted in the first place and that any edible surplus food is donated to people in need. In cases where this is not appropriate, we send it to be used as animal feed,” the company said at the time.