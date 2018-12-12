Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

ExxonMobil Packaging Plants Achieve Zero Waste to Landfill Validation

ExxonMobil’s global network of lubricants blending and packaging plants has achieved zero waste to landfill status, according to waste diversion certification company UL. The company is successfully diverting more than 90% of the waste produced in the plants which manufacture all of the company’s Mobil-branded products.

The company has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Silver validation from UL, making it the first petroleum products company to secure this validation.

To achieve the validation, ExxonMobil implemented a range of waste diversion techniques and strategies across its lubricant production network. Specifically, the company identified 14 types of waste produced at these facilities that could either be avoided entirely, reused or recycled. For example, the company implemented use of a device to safely drain aerosol cans in an environmentally conscious manner, allowing the metal and liquid to be recycled in Port Allen, Louisiana. In a plant in Turkey, the company implemented a simple distillation process to recover laboratory solvent.

More than 50,000 tons of waste produced per year are being redeployed into new, productive uses that will bring greater value to the environment and the economy, ExxonMobil says.

ExxonMobil began developing this waste management program in 2012. The multi-year process included readiness assessments, pilot programs, and extensive examination of documentation and on-site practices for final validation. “From operations, research and engineering to marketing and sales, each team played an integral role in helping to achieve the validation,” according to the company.

UL’s waste diversion validation program monitors and measures material flows in and out of facilities, providing an objective basis for quantifying waste diversion rates so that consumers can “more accurately assess claims and make meaningful comparisons between waste diversion rates among competing organizations,” UL says.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »