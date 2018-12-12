ExxonMobil Packaging Plants Achieve Zero Waste to Landfill Validation

ExxonMobil’s global network of lubricants blending and packaging plants has achieved zero waste to landfill status, according to waste diversion certification company UL. The company is successfully diverting more than 90% of the waste produced in the plants which manufacture all of the company’s Mobil-branded products.

The company has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Silver validation from UL, making it the first petroleum products company to secure this validation.

To achieve the validation, ExxonMobil implemented a range of waste diversion techniques and strategies across its lubricant production network. Specifically, the company identified 14 types of waste produced at these facilities that could either be avoided entirely, reused or recycled. For example, the company implemented use of a device to safely drain aerosol cans in an environmentally conscious manner, allowing the metal and liquid to be recycled in Port Allen, Louisiana. In a plant in Turkey, the company implemented a simple distillation process to recover laboratory solvent.

More than 50,000 tons of waste produced per year are being redeployed into new, productive uses that will bring greater value to the environment and the economy, ExxonMobil says.

ExxonMobil began developing this waste management program in 2012. The multi-year process included readiness assessments, pilot programs, and extensive examination of documentation and on-site practices for final validation. “From operations, research and engineering to marketing and sales, each team played an integral role in helping to achieve the validation,” according to the company.

UL’s waste diversion validation program monitors and measures material flows in and out of facilities, providing an objective basis for quantifying waste diversion rates so that consumers can “more accurately assess claims and make meaningful comparisons between waste diversion rates among competing organizations,” UL says.