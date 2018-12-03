Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

3M Requires All New Products to Have ‘Sustainability Value Commitment’

 

At the United National Climate Change Conference (COP24) taking place this week, 3M announced its first formal requirement that a Sustainability Value Commitment be included in all new products introduced beginning in 2019.

3M launches approximately 1,000 new products each year, with roughly one-third of its revenue generated from products released in the past five years. Beyond 3M’s own operations, a primary reason for the goal is to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. According to 3M, this new product goal creates even more opportunities to collaborate with customers on solutions that improve lives around the world.

Examples of 3M’s Sustainability Value Commitment for new products include reusability, recyclability, energy, waste, water savings, responsible sourcing, and/or renewable materials appropriate to the specific product, from the beginning to the end of each product’s lifecycle. This commitment also includes products with a core purpose of helping to solve an environmental or social challenge, such as improving air quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving worker and patient safety in healthcare and industrial settings. 3M will measure progress and impact of this commitment and report on it annually.

3M invests approximately 6% of revenue into research and development, much of it for creating new products. The new requirement will take effect in 2019 and will apply to all five of 3M’s business groups: Health Care, Consumer, Electronics & Energy, Industrial and Safety & Graphics.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »