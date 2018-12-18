Lost your password?
COP24 Results in ‘Rulebook’ for Reporting Emissions and Reduction Efforts

 

The COP24 conference in Katwoice, Poland has resulted in a “rulebook” for countries on how they should report emissions and efforts to reduce them.

Almost 200 nations, including the world’s top emissions producers China and the US, adopted the rules, according to the Associated Press. The set of rules is meant to breathe life into the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The AP reports: “The majority of the rulebook for the Paris agreement has been created, which is something to be thankful for,” said Mohamed Adow, a climate policy expert at Christian Aid. “But the fact countries had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the finish line shows that some nations have not woken up” to the dire consequences of global warming as outlined in a report by the U.N. Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC.

The United States, under the Trump Administration, withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation in June 2017. The US is still technically in the Paris agreement until 2020, which is why American officials were present and participated in the Katowice talks.

 

