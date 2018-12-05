Dwell Unveils Tiny Living Spaces in 5-Star, ‘Built Green’ Seattle Apartment Building

Dwell Development has completed its a sustainable, multi family structure in Seattle in a move that is its first venture away from building single-family homes and townhomes. The building includes 54 small efficiency and live/work units ranging from 280 to 310 square feet.

Dwell points out that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US and says these types of eco-friendly, small efficiency units are “an idea solution to urban density.”