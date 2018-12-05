Dwell Unveils Tiny Living Spaces in 5-Star, ‘Built Green’ Seattle Apartment Building

Dwell Development has completed its a sustainable, multi family structure in Seattle in a move that is its first venture away from building single-family homes and townhomes. The building includes 54 small efficiency and live/work units ranging from 280 to 310 square feet.
Dwell points out that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US and says these types of eco-friendly, small efficiency units are “an idea solution to urban density.”
The building achieved 5-star Built Green certification. Dwell says it is one of the first apartment buildings in Seattle to use solar thermal technology for hot water heating.
Other features include:
- the use of reclaimed, local, and recycled materials for every aspect of the building;
- an airtight envelope and thorough insulation, which allows the building to maintain consistent, high-quality air temperature year round;
- smart, integrated control systems for maximum energy efficiency;
- a location that is within walking distance to major pedestrian streets and transit terminals.
Dwell Development, a “green home” builder in Seattle, says it was “founded in the belief that sustainable, efficient design can create a better tomorrow.”
Sustainable building can benefit not only tenants but builders themselves. Bloomberg said last year that building a sustainable office structure brings savings even during the construction phase. Using LED lights during the construction process, for example, saved the company 500,000 KWhr and more than $106,000, the company told Environmental Leader. And LEED-certified buildings have been shown to have 34% lower CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy and 11% less water, diverting over 80 million tons of waste from landfills, according to the US Green Building Council.