Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Dwell Unveils Tiny Living Spaces in 5-Star, ‘Built Green’ Seattle Apartment Building

Dwell Development has completed its a sustainable, multi family structure in Seattle in a move that is its first venture away from building single-family homes and townhomes. The building includes 54 small efficiency and live/work units ranging from 280 to 310 square feet.

Dwell points out that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US and says these types of eco-friendly, small efficiency units are “an idea solution to urban density.”

The building achieved 5-star Built Green certification. Dwell says it is one of the first apartment buildings in Seattle to use solar thermal technology for hot water heating.

Other features include:

  • the use of reclaimed, local, and recycled materials for every aspect of the building;
  • an airtight envelope and thorough insulation, which allows the building to maintain consistent, high-quality air temperature year round;
  • smart, integrated control systems for maximum energy efficiency;
  • a location that is within walking distance to major pedestrian streets and transit terminals.

Dwell Development, a “green home” builder in Seattle, says it was “founded in the belief that sustainable, efficient design can create a better tomorrow.”

Sustainable building can benefit not only tenants but builders themselves. Bloomberg said last year that building a sustainable office structure brings savings even during the construction phase. Using LED lights during the construction process, for example, saved the company 500,000 KWhr and more than $106,000, the company told Environmental Leader. And LEED-certified buildings have been shown to have 34% lower CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy and 11% less water, diverting over 80 million tons of waste from landfills, according to the US Green Building Council.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »