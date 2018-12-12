Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Dozens of Fashion Brands Commit To Net Zero Emissions for Industry

fashion

Fashion industry leaders including dozens of well-known apparel brands have joined the newly launched UN Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, this charter envisions the industry achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The 43 signatories represent fashion brands, retailers, supplier organizations, and others. They include Adidas, Burberry, Esprit, Guess, Gap Inc. Hugo Boss, H&M Group, Inditex, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Puma, PVH Corp., and Target.

Membership organizations Business for Social Responsibility, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, China National Textile and Apparel Council, Outdoor Industry Association, and Textile Exchange also joined the charter, as did global logistics company Maersk and the nonprofit organization WWF International.

“The charter, which is open for other companies and organizations to join, recognizes the crucial role that fashion plays on both sides of the climate equation; as a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and as a sector with multiple opportunities to reduce emissions while contributing to sustainable development,” the UN Climate Change says.

Signatories commit to implementing or supporting 16 principles and targets that will be developed collectively through working groups convened by the UN Climate Change early next year. An initial target is to reduce aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. The charter members also agreed to establish concrete measures like phasing out coal-fired boilers from their own companies and direct suppliers by 2025.

“We are aware that more than 90% of Puma’s carbon footprint is being generated in shared supply chains, said Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden. “If we want to reduce carbon emissions in our supply chains, we need to work together with our industry peers.”

Designer Stella McCartney helped launch the new charter at COP24 and is one of the founding signatories.

“I want to call on my peers in the business, from other brands to retailers and suppliers, to sign up to this charter now and take the necessary actions to address the reality of the issue of climate change in their business and value chains,” McCartney said. “Collectively we have a voice and the capacity to make a difference.”

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2019 Environmental Leader Awards. Learn more and submit a project or product here.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »