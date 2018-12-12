Dozens of Fashion Brands Commit To Net Zero Emissions for Industry

Fashion industry leaders including dozens of well-known apparel brands have joined the newly launched UN Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, this charter envisions the industry achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The 43 signatories represent fashion brands, retailers, supplier organizations, and others. They include Adidas, Burberry, Esprit, Guess, Gap Inc. Hugo Boss, H&M Group, Inditex, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Puma, PVH Corp., and Target.

Membership organizations Business for Social Responsibility, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, China National Textile and Apparel Council, Outdoor Industry Association, and Textile Exchange also joined the charter, as did global logistics company Maersk and the nonprofit organization WWF International.

“The charter, which is open for other companies and organizations to join, recognizes the crucial role that fashion plays on both sides of the climate equation; as a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and as a sector with multiple opportunities to reduce emissions while contributing to sustainable development,” the UN Climate Change says.

Signatories commit to implementing or supporting 16 principles and targets that will be developed collectively through working groups convened by the UN Climate Change early next year. An initial target is to reduce aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. The charter members also agreed to establish concrete measures like phasing out coal-fired boilers from their own companies and direct suppliers by 2025.

“We are aware that more than 90% of Puma’s carbon footprint is being generated in shared supply chains, said Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden. “If we want to reduce carbon emissions in our supply chains, we need to work together with our industry peers.”

Designer Stella McCartney helped launch the new charter at COP24 and is one of the founding signatories.

“I want to call on my peers in the business, from other brands to retailers and suppliers, to sign up to this charter now and take the necessary actions to address the reality of the issue of climate change in their business and value chains,” McCartney said. “Collectively we have a voice and the capacity to make a difference.”

