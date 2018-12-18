Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Shareholders Pressure ExxonMobil to Set GHG Reduction Targets

 

ExxonMobil’s institutional investors are calling on the company to set greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.

The investors have said they will file a shareholder resolution on the matter, according to Reuters. The move was led by the New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) and the Church Commissioners of England (CCE). The CCE has asked the oil company to disclose, for the first time, short, medium and long-term targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from both its operations and the use of its products.

The news outlet reports that Thomas DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller and Trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, said: “The world is transitioning to a lower carbon future and Exxon needs to demonstrate its ability to adapt or risk its bottom line along with investors’ confidence.”

The matter will be voted on at the annual ExxonMobil shareholders meeting in spring 2019.

Earlier this month, the company announced its global network of lubricants, blending and packaging plants has achieved zero waste to landfill status, according to waste diversion certification company UL. The company is successfully diverting more than 90% of the waste produced in the plants which manufacture all of the company’s Mobil-branded products.

The company has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Silver validation from UL, making it the first petroleum products company to secure this validation.

To achieve the validation, ExxonMobil implemented a range of waste diversion techniques and strategies across its lubricant production network. Specifically, the company identified 14 types of waste produced at these facilities that could either be avoided entirely, reused or recycled. For example, the company implemented use of a device to safely drain aerosol cans in an environmentally conscious manner, allowing the metal and liquid to be recycled in Port Allen, Louisiana. In a plant in Turkey, the company implemented a simple distillation process to recover laboratory solvent.

 

 

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2019 Environmental Leader Awards. Learn more and submit a project or product here.

 

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Become a More Effective EHS Leader for Your Retail Business
Sponsored By:
VelocityEHS
Powerful Byte – Strategies to Ingest, Digest High-Frequency Data
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Emerging Technologies in Learning
Sponsored By:
UL EHS Sustainability
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Is Your Supply Chain Fit For The Future?
Sponsored By:
DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc.
Oxygen Sensor Types
Sponsored By:
Alpha Omega Instruments
Avoid the RFP Trap: The Smart Guide to Purchasing EHS Software
Sponsored By:
VelocityEHS

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »