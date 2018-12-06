Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Trends In Food Packaging Drive Sustainable Business Mainstream

It’s hard to miss the growing conversation around single-use plastics in food packaging – you may have heard of The War on Straws, or seen reports on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Because sustainable, recyclable alternatives are needed more than ever, consumers are demanding better solutions and as a result, driving sustainable business practices into the mainstream.

Not everyone realizes that containers and packaging alone contribute nearly a quarter of the material reaching landfills in the US, and some of these discarded materials are food-related containers and packaging. Due to recent shifts in the global recycling industry, recyclable materials are already piling up in US landfills. But, packaging made from post-consumer recycled materials helps divert waste from landfill while adding value for brands and customers. That’s why emerging sustainable food packaging options are crucial as a solution that minimizes waste while allowing purpose-driven brands to meet the needs of their customers.

 

Businesses Setting the New Standard

As environmentally-friendly practices become the new standard, especially in the food and beverage industries, brands must shift and evolve with consumer attitudes. It’s up to businesses to lead the way in environmental stewardship, and more and more, they’re making an effort to address these issues by setting new standards and measurable goals to move the needle. For example, Heinz has pledged to make 100% of its packaging globally recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

This shift is largely being driven by consumer demand. Research shows that 66% of consumers will pay more for products from companies committed to environmentally-friendly practices and 70% of millennials are willing to pay more for a product that makes an impact on issues they care about. According to a recent Cone Communications survey, 87% of Americans will purchase a product because a company advocated for an issue they cared about.

We are also seeing more demand from investors. For example, a group of 25 investors managing more than $1 trillion in assets is demanding that Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever NV reduce their use of plastic packaging, calling it environmentally damaging.

 

Progressing toward a Circular Economy

Businesses moving toward closed-loop manufacturing processes are contributing to the development of a truly sustainable economy. How does this come to life? Here’s what you need to look for in your company’s sustainable packaging:

  1. Use recycled fiber in packaging: Brands can reduce their environmental impact by using recycled fiber in direct-contact food packaging. Making this part of your supply chain can help you meet your company’s sustainability goals, and also has implications for waste reduction and waste management.
  2. Pay attention to end-of-life for packaging: Another approach to consider would be a focus on end-of-life for packaging. Companies are increasingly responsible for their packaging, even after it leaves their facilities. So, they need to ensure that it is recyclable, biodegradable or contains recycled material (if it cannot be recycled).
  3. Make sure it’s safe: Still, it’s not enough to just be recyclable. Examine how it’s made. It’s important to look for 100% post-consumer recycled fiber that is FDA-compliant for direct food contact.

Consumers everywhere are increasingly looking to companies and brands to take the lead on environmental issues. Recent trends demonstrate a shift toward bans and restrictions on unsustainable materials, encouraging the adoption of sustainable materials and practices.

For the food, beverage and restaurant industries, environmentally-friendly post-consumer recycled products that reduce environmental impact and contribute to the development of a truly sustainable economy will soon become the new norm.

By Jay Hunsberger, VP of Sales, Sustana

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Latest Products

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

SpheraCloud Health & Safety

Complete Health and Safety Risk Management in a single solution. The world’s best-known brands depend on Sphera for their Health and Safety and Risk ...

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Founder …

Sphera Acquires MRO Cloud Software Company SparesFinder

Sphera Acquires SparesFinder, Expands MRO and Cloud-based Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL (August 16, 2018) – Sphera, the largest global provider of Int …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2018 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »