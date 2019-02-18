If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

AB InBev Turns ‘Leftover’ Alcohol into Biofuel

The AB InBev European headquarters is sending the leftover alcohol from the creation of its low- and no-alcohol beers to a biofuel plant in Belgium where its is converted into fuel. Alcohol left over from the brewing of 85 beers is enough to create one liter of biofuel, writes The Drinks Business.

The brewer is sending 75,000 liters of alcohol to the biofuel plant, Alcogroup. AB InBev says its agreement with Alcogroup will see a million liters of residual alcohol turned into biofuel between now and June (via the Brussels Times).

Demand for beer with lower levels of alcohol has boomed in recent months. Last year, AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito said he expected 20% of the company’s sales volumes to come from its low- or no-alcohol portfolio by 2025.

“We want to reuse as much as we can in the circular economy,” David De Schutter, Research and Development Director for AB InBev in Europe, said. In Australia, the company is using leftover alcohol to make high-quality vinegar.

The company is investing in initiatives like this to help it reach its ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals announced last year.

 

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Dasani Launches Bottles Made from 100% PET
Dasani Launches Bottles Made from 100% PET
Unilever Launches Energy-Saving Laundry Capsule
Unilever Launches Energy-Saving Laundry Capsule
Constellation Distributing Emissions Reports to Businesses
Constellation Distributing Emissions Reports to Businesses
Missouri Farm Bureau Questions SEC’s Proposed Climate Disclosures
Missouri Farm Bureau Questions SEC’s Proposed Climate Disclosures
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.