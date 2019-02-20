Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Hey, Fashion Folks: Find a Better Business Model, Report Urges

The fashion industry needs a “new economic model,” and the government should change the law to require clothing manufacturers and others in the industry to perform due diligence checks across their supply chains, says a new report from the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee. The textile industry uses inordinate amounts of water and energy, and clothes are being disposed of at a higher rate than ever.

Consumers in the UK buy more clothes per person than any other country in Europe, and the worth of the fashion industry increased 5.4% between 2016 and 2017 – a growth rate 1.6% higher than the rest of the economy. Driving growth is the rise in “fast fashion,” which involves quick turnarounds in fashion collections, and lower prices, due to customer demand. This leads to overconsumption and a “monstrous disposable industry,” as described by fashion designer Phoebe English.

Some in the industry, like the  British Retail Consortium, suggest that fast fashion results in less waste at store and warehouse levels because smaller quantities are sourced and are quickly sold. On the other hand, a 2017 report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation found that the fast-fashion industry encourages clothing to be worn only for a short time, after which the materials are generally sent to landfill or burned. It went on to calculate that more than $500 billion of value is lost in this way.

Recommendations

In the report, the Environmental Audit Committee recommends specific actions for both government and industry.

—The textile industry as a whole should focus on increasing recycling rates, lengthening garment lifetimes, and education efforts. Extending garment life by 50%, for example, could cut carbon emissions per metric ton of clothing by 3% and water use by 4%, according to WRAP, a not-for-profit organization in the UK that works with governments, businesses and citizens to create a circular fashion economy.

Some circular fashion business models could include recovering and reselling items customers no longer want, renting clothing to customers so they can be used by multiple people, and developing subscription models which would enable customers to swap clothes.

Many brands are already embracing reselling. Allison Sommer, director of marketing at TheRealReal, recently told Environmental Leader that some of the “most exciting conversations” the company is having are with luxury brands and retailers about how resale fits into the market. “Only a few short years ago, there was a lot of confusion about how resale could be seen as anything but a competitor. Now there is this shift…. [Retailers and brands] understand that there is a luxury-easy solution for customers to clean their closets and feel good about items that have more life left in them.”

Brands are seeing this is fuel for their business, she said.

—Government should consider mandating sourcing transparency. “We recommend that the government works with industry to trace the source of raw material in garments to tackle social and environmental abuses in their supply chains,” the report urges.

The report also recommends that the government strengthen the Modern Slavery Act to require large companies to perform due diligence checks across their supply chains to ensure materials and products are being produced without forced or child labor. Procurement should be covered by the Modern Slavery Act, the report adds.

Additional resource: Fibre to Fibre Recycling: Turning the UK’s Unwanted Clothes into the Latest Fashion, by WRAP

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

12 benefits of structured sustainability management
Sponsored By:
Quentic
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Run an Efficient EHS Audit Program – A How-to Guide
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Powerful Byte – Strategies to Ingest, Digest High-Frequency Data
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Real-Time Data as a Foundation to Drive Sustainability Performance
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Strategies for Managing Emerging Regulations
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions
Top 10 Steps for a Successful EMIS Project
Sponsored By:
Sphera Solutions

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Osram’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new envi …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »