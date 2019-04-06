6 Tips for Eco-Friendly DTC E-Commerce Packaging

I have been involved in branded, eco-friendly packaging for e-commerce from the beginning of that trend (2007, to be exact). During that time, I’ve watched companies adopt better, greener practices when selecting their packaging, and today, many e-commerce packaging buyers assume sustainable packaging is now the norm.

I am here to tell you: it is not at all standard or “table stakes.” While most manufacturers and suppliers do now offer excellent and legitimately green packaging products, some have drifted away and are not delivering what they claim. Greenwashing still exists, especially about imported manufactured packaging products, but also about some manufactured domestically.

Having created millions of e-commerce packaging shipping containers, I’d like to share a few observations and recommendations:

1. Ask your potential supplier to define their definition of sustainable packaging, and make sure it aligns with yours.

As I often say, you can ask five different people to define sustainable packaging and you are likely to receive five different answers. Some people are focused on the material source and where the raw material originated, or on certifications such as SFI or FSC. Others only care about the recycled content percentage, type of recycled content, etc. Still others are more concerned with where the packaging will end up in terms of recyclability, compostability, or reusability.

Decide what “sustainable packaging” means to you and look for a supplier with similar goals.

2. Don’t over-design your packaging and end up working against your own sustainability objectives.

You can begin with a great, 100% recycled content board, but by the time you add specialty inks, coatings, or laminates, it becomes not only considerably more expensive but also less eco-friendly.