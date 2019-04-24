Lost your password?
Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia Top List of Most Transparent Fashion Brands

Avatar

Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia are three of the most transparent fashion brands on the market, according to the recently released 2019 Fashion Transparency Index.

The index, which rates 200 of the world’s top brands with annual revenues of more than $500 million, found that several brands showed a large improvement over last year’s survey. Those include Dior (22%), Nike (21%), New Balance (18%) and Marc Jacobs (17%). The report listed five fashion brands that disclose nothing at all and were rated zero for transparency. Those are Jessica Simpson, Eli Tahari, Tom Ford, Mexx and Chinese menswear brand Youngor.

Brands are highlighted in the report for their willingness to publicly disclose a wide range of human rights and environmental policies, commitments and impacts, as well as key information about governance, supply chain traceability, supplier assessment and remediation. The 2019 index marks the first time since its inaugural publication in 2016 that brands have scored higher than 60% on the transparency scale.

(Image courtesy of Fashion Revolution)

Further, the index notes that fashion’s climate impact is expected to increase 49% by 2030 and that 55% of the 200 brands are publishing their annual carbon footprint on their own site. However, only 19.5% disclose carbon emissions in the supply chain, which is responsible for more than 50% of the industry’s emissions.

Almost half (43%) of brands are publishing a strategy on sustainable materials or processes, but only 29% are disclosing the percentage of their products that are made from sustainable materials. Further, 54% of fashion companies are publishing goals on improving their environmental impact.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

