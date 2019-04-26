Lost your password?
AEG Revises Emissions Goals Based on Updated IPCC Target

Alyssa Danigelis
(Photo: AEG’s O2 Arena in London sources 100% renewable energy, helping the company make progress toward reaching its sustainability goals. Credit: AEG)

Global sports and live entertainment company AEG adopted a new greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals this week based on the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest 1.5°C target.

The IPCC published a special global warming report last year on the effects of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Previously the United Nations body had analyzed what could happen at 2°C above those levels.

AEG’s original 2°C-based goal was to reduce emissions by 25% — approximately 3.2% per year — between 2010 and 2020. In light of the IPCC’s report, the company is adopting more ambitious targets. From 2010 to 2020, AEG aims to reduce its total emissions by 33%. They also plan to follow IPCC’s guidance to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

“The report outlines that human activities have already caused approximately 1.0°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels. As a result, we have already seen a certain amount of damage to our environment, infrastructure, and health and safety,” says AEG’s 2019 sustainability report, published this week. “We see the report as both a solemn warning and a clear roadmap for the future.”

From 2017 to 2018, AEG’s annual Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions went from 203,299 to 167,416 metric tons of CO2e, not counting purchased carbon offsets. So far this year, AEG reports being just 4% above their revised 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal.

Several changes have helped the company make progress. One was the decision to start purchasing additional renewable energy credits — beyond their existing renewable energy and REC purchases — to offset Scope 2 carbon emissions, according to the sustainability report. The company also made adjustments to their carbon tracking and reporting process to make it as accurate and fair as possible.

Beyond emissions, AEG has water conservation and waste reduction goals. Recently John Marler, vice president of energy and environment, detailed the global company’s efforts to tackle their largest waste volumes. “Recycling is not a long-term sustainable model,” he told Environmental Leader. “We have to look heavily at reducing — phasing single-use items out entirely — and reusing, perhaps with a circular service model.

Read the full 2019 sustainability report here.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

