Apple Promotes Mangrove Conservation to Sequester 1 Million Metric Tons of CO2

Avatar
(Mangroves in Cispatá Bay, Colombia. Image courtesy of Apple.)

Apple announced this week that it has partnered with Conservation International to protect and restore a 27,000-acre mangrove forest in Cispatá Bay, Colombia, which is expected to sequester 1 million metric tons of CO2 over its lifetime.

Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson called the mangroves — and all forests — “one of nature’s most important tools in the battle against climate change.”

Conservation International’s project is the first in the world to fully quantify blue carbon credits in both trees and soil and will be a model for scaling carbon sequestration in global mangrove ecosystems and curbing emissions caused by deforestation in these areas.

“We are pioneering this new wetland model,” says María Claudia Díazgranados Cadelo, marine biologist and director of Marine and Community Incentive Programs at Conservation International. “We need to strengthen the way we measure carbon stocks in the soil component of the mangroves. Other methodologies only use above-ground biomass without taking much consideration of the soil, which for mangroves and other coastal ecosystems is the most important place where those ecosystems store carbon.”

There is, of course, a business advantage for Apple in all of this. According to Triple Pundit, “Considering the amount of carbon these mangroves can store, Apple has an opportunity to boost its sustainability chops while reaping plenty of bang for the buck.”

The partnership is part of Apple’s Earth Day 2018 Give Back campaign.

