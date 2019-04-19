Annual program recognizes over-achievers in the energy, environmental and sustainability industry

DENVER, Colo., April 18, 2019 — Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today announced its Environment + Energy Leader 100.

The Environment and Energy Leader 100 (E + E 100) is an annual program developed and run by Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today recognizing leaders, innovators, shaker-uppers and doers in the environmental and energy management space.

“We are excited to announce the 2019 Honorees and celebrate the accomplishments of this elite class,” said Jennifer Hermes, Content Director of Business Sector Media. “The Environment + Energy Leader 100 program has doubled in growth since its inception and this year we are thrilled to recognize one hundred honorees that helped drive a product, program, company or the energy, environmental and sustainability industry as a whole.”

Honorees are nominated by peers and selected based on their impact on the industry or the company in which they work. They will be celebrated at the fourth annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON), to take place May 13-15, 2019, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center.

“ELEMCON brings together industry change-makers who will share their wealth of experience and best practices via learning and networking opportunities. The E+E 100 recognition is a key part of the event and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of these movers and shakers at both the networking luncheon and at the E + E 100 conference summit,” said Hermes.

More information about Energy Manager Today is available at https://www.environmentalleader.com.

More information about Environmental Leader is available at https://www.environmentalleader.com.

About Business Sector Media

Fort Collins, Colorado-based Business Sector Media delivers industry-specific, business-to-business news, research, insights, and information to decision-makers around the world. Business Sector Media is the publisher of Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today.

Contact

To learn more about the program, please contact

Jacey Whittemore, Program Manager

Phone: (617) 270-5555

jacey@businesssectormedia.com