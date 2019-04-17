Lost your password?
Environmental Leader Congratulates the E+E 100, the Industry’s Top Innovators

Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today today announced the Environment + Energy Leader 100 Honorees.

The Environment and Energy Leader 100 is an annual program that recognizes the industry’s top innovators in the environmental and energy management space.

“We are excited to announce the 2019 Honorees and to say congratulations to this elite class of innovators,” says Jennifer Hermes, content director of Business Sector Media. “The E+E 100 program has doubled in growth since its inception and this year we are thrilled to recognize one hundred VPs, directors, managers and engineers that helped drive a product, program, company or the energy, environmental and sustainability industry as a whole.”

Honorees on this year’s E+E 100 list were selected based on their impact on the industry and will be celebrated at the fourth annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON), taking place May 13-15, 2019, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center.

“ELEMCON brings together industry change makers who will share their wealth of experience and best practices via learning and networking opportunities. The E+E 100 recognition is a key part of the event and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of these movers and shakers at both the networking luncheon and at the conference summit,” says Hermes.

The complete list of the E+E 100 can be viewed here.

