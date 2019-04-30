FedEx Signs 10-Year Deal for 100% Clean Energy Data Center

FedEx Corp. announced it has signed a 10-year deal with Switch to serve as FedEx’s western US data center. Switch, a company that develops data center ecosystems, will deliver 2.5 MW of 100% clean power in year one, and up to 8 MW by year 10, for colocation as well as multiple telecom network services.

Switch and FedEx are aligned in their vision for sustainability. Switch’s commitment to running its data center campus locations with 100% clean energy enhances the FedEx global citizenship initiative to decrease the company’s environmental footprint and achieve its sustainability goals.

FedEx will also leverage the business incentives of Switch’s Nevada data centers, including low taxes, low cost of power, low cost of connectivity, low cost of living and low natural disaster risk.

