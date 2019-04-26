Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Global Organic Food Sales Break $100 Billion Barrier, Signaling Growth in the Sustainable Food Market

Avatar

Organic foods have become a major aspect of sustainability. And worldwide organic food and drink sales surpassed $100 billion for the first time in 2018, according to new research by Ecovia Intelligence. This marks an increase of 6% from the 2017.

The report notes that the largest markets for organic products are in North America and Europe. The combined revenue share of these two regions is 90%. Although sales remain concentrated in these regions, revenue share has declined from 97% in 2005. A number of countries with a strong tradition of exporting organic crops are now developing strong internal markets; these countries include China, India and Brazil.

In terms of country markets, the US has the largest market for organic food and drink, comprising about 45% of global sales. The German, French, Italian and Canadian markets are the next largest. In terms of market share, Denmark leads with almost 14% share of retail food sales. The highest spenders of organic products are in Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and Austria.

Rising consumer awareness of organic products and widening availability are two major drivers of global growth. Distribution of organic foods is increasing in supermarkets, discounters, drugstores, pharmacies and the catering and foodservice sector. Organic ingredients are being used in a growing number of European and North American foodservice establishments. Chained outlets, including McDonald’s and Pret A Manger, are also making commitments to organic product sourcing.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »