Hellmann’s has announced that by 2020, all of its mayonnaise and mayonnaise dressing plastic containers sold in US retail stores will be made from recycled plastic materials.

The recycled plastic packaging is rolling out now, beginning with Hellmann’s mayonnaise and mayonnaise dressing squeeze bottles and followed by Hellmann’s jars by the end of 2019. More than 200 million Hellmann’s bottles and jars will be impacted.

This is the first step for Hellmann’s to move its portfolio of products toward fully recyclable bottles and jars that are made from 100% recycled materials. The brand’s commitment to using recycled plastic packaging — that is also recyclable — is one way the brand is delivering on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. Specifically, Hellmann’s efforts will support the company’s goal of ensuring 100% of plastic packaging will be designed to be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. The company is also developing reusable packaging innovations in an effort to reduce single-use plastics as part of TerraCycle’s Loop platform.

In January, TerraCycle announced a new circular delivery service for consumers called Loop. The coalition supporting this reusable and returnable system includes Procter & Gamble, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Danone, and UPS.

TerraCycle describes Loop as a circular shopping platform that replaces single-use disposable packaging with durable, reusable packaging. Consumers subscribe and order products that get delivered by UPS in a specially designed shipping tote instead of a box.

And in November 2018, TerraCycle announced it had teamed up with Colgate to launch a free program in the United Kingdom for recycling oral care products and packaging, regardless of brand. Participants in the new program get the opportunity to fundraise for schools and charities.

The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program aims to divert oral care packaging and products from landfills. Currently, the program accepts toothpaste tubes and caps, toothbrush outer packaging, toothpaste boxes, electric and battery toothbrush heads as well as toothbrushes. This complex mix of materials hasn’t been recyclable through council recycling systems in the UK, according to REB Market Intelligence.

