H&M Launches Product Transparency Program for All Garments Sold Online

Retailer H&M has announced it is providing product transparency for all garments on hm.com. In addition, most of the H&M Home interior products sold on the company’s website will also have this.

For each of its garments, H&M will now share details such as production country, supplier names, factory names and addresses as well as the number of factory workers. In addition, customers can find out more about the materials used to make a specific garment. By sharing extended details on where the garments are made, H&M hopes to make it easier for customers to make more informed choices when shopping.

According to the company, they are the first global fashion retailer of its size and scale to launch this level of product transparency. The transparency layer will be available in H&M’s 47 online markets. Customers can also access this information when shopping in the company’s physical stores by using the H&M app to scan the price tag on a product to see its details.

Earlier this month, H&M announced that 57% of all materials it uses to make its products are created using recycled or other sustainably sourced fibers.

The company’s recently-released sustainability report covers the progress towards only using recycled and other sustainably sourced materials. In 2018, this was the case for 57% of all materials, which is an increase from 35% in one year. The equivalent figure for cotton was 95%, close to the company’s goal to reach 100% next year.

