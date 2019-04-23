Lost your password?
PepsiCo Moves Away from Single-Use Plastics, Promotes Reusable Bottles

(Image courtesy of PepsiCo)

PepsiCo has announced a new system that will allow consumers to reuse the beverage company’s bottles, in what Pepsi calls an effort to “help meet the growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.”

The move is part of Pepsi’s “Beyond the Bottle” initiative, which encompasses ways to deliver beverages without single-use plastic bottles. As the Beyond the Bottle strategy evolves, the company will produce more beverage options delivered without single-use plastic bottles.

The reusable bottle program is made up of three components: a water dispenser, a smartphone app and a personalized QR code sticker for reusable bottles that allows consumers to be recognized by the dispenser. The app also automatically tracks users’ water intake and allows users to set their own daily hydration goals. It also tracks their environmental impact with a count of plastic bottles saved with each pour.

This year, PepsiCo will launch the platform at select workplaces, universities and hospitality partners.

Pepsi has recently begun a push toward more sustainable packaging and recycling efforts worldwide. In March, the company launched an initiative to promote recycling across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company will use consumer incentives and a rewards program in the hopes of increasing recycling; the program, “Recycling with a Purpose,” will be expanded to 10 countries in Latin America over the next two years, the company says.

PepsiCo Latin America is partnering with ecoins, an initiative that was founded in Costa Rica that aims to increase the collection of PET materials. The program allows consumers to exchange their plastic materials for ecoins, a virtual currency, which they can then use to earn discounts on a variety of products and services. Ecoins was launched in 2018 in response to an increasing demand from consumers to be active in solving environmental problems – particularly in countries that lack an adequate system of separation, collection and recovery of waste.

