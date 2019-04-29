The Procter & Gamble Company recently detailed the roadmap and actions its leadership brands are taking to increase positive impact on society and the environment through its “Brand 2030” criteria. P&G brands including Pampers, Ariel and Herbal Essences are progressing in adopting this framework with actions and commitments that will help accelerate sustainable lifestyles.

The Brand 2030 criteria are spread over two areas, each outlining concrete actions brands can take to become a “force for good and force for growth:”

Brand Ambition where brands place strategic social or environmental commitments at the heart of their consumer experience, helping to address a societal challenge where they can uniquely and meaningfully contribute.

Brand Fundamentals where brands innovate across product and packaging, leverage their voice to promote social and environmental sustainability and are transparent about their ingredients and safety science while reducing their supply chain impacts.

Examples of how P&G brands are already adopting the criteria through articulating their ambitions and implementing plans include:

The Ariel Ambition is to consume 50% fewer resources in key impact areas such as energy and water by driving product, service and packaging innovation. The Ariel Fundamentals include its latest packaging commitments, such as striving to make all its packaging recyclable by 2022 and to reduce 30% plastic packaging by 2025.

The Herbal Essences Ambition is to enable everyone to experience the positive power of nature and to support biodiversity for the benefit of people and the planet. Beyond this, Herbal Essences is leading the way in sharing comprehensive information about its ingredients, transparently explaining their 4-step safety process and being recognized by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. Herbal Essences bio: renew is the first global hair care brand to have its botanicals endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Pampers is introducing its ‘7 Acts for Good,’ including the following concrete actions: Keep innovating towards more sustainable diapering solutions to progress towards 30% less diapering materials used per baby over their diapering time. By innovating and using more effective materials, the brand has reduced the average weight of its diapers by 18% in the past 3 years. Lead recycling for diapers and wipes and committing to launch recycling facilities in 3 cities by 2021. In partnership with UNICEF, Pampers has helped eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus in 24 countries. In March 2019 one more country — Chad — has now eliminated this disease, resulting in an estimated 880,000 newborn lives saved since 2006.

