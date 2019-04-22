Red Lobster Partners with Ocean Conservancy in Effort to Protect the World’s Waters

Red Lobster recently announced a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, an ocean conservation nonprofit, to support the protection and preservation of the world’s oceans. The partnership will focus on two programs: The Global Ghost Gear Initiative, which focuses on driving solutions to the problem of lost and abandoned fishing gear, and the Trash Free Seas Alliance, which unites leaders to mitigate plastic waste entering the oceans.

This commitment to Ocean Conservancy further expands the company’s Seafood with Standards commitments beyond sourcing traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood to include efforts to support healthy oceans. Red Lobster’s efforts extend both to its suppliers and its guests to help raise awareness of the issues impacting the oceans and collaboration to find meaningful, science-based solutions.

As one of the largest restaurant purchasers of seafood in the world, Red Lobster will strongly encourage its suppliers to support projects that reduce, remove and recycle the more than 640,000 tons of fishing gear (known as “Ghost Gear”) lost or abandoned in oceans each year. In addition, Red Lobster will continue to evaluate the use of single use plastics and seek alternatives. Red Lobster says it will also help educate consumers about the impact single-use plastics can have on the oceans and marine life and encourage eco-friendly choices.

In May 2018, the restaurant chain announced a partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program to help make better seafood choices for healthier oceans, now and for future generations. This partnership builds upon Red Lobster’s existing Seafood with Standards commitment to serve only traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood.

