Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Red Lobster Partners with Ocean Conservancy in Effort to Protect the World’s Waters

Avatar

Red Lobster recently announced a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, an ocean conservation nonprofit, to support the protection and preservation of the world’s oceans. The partnership will focus on two programs: The Global Ghost Gear Initiative, which focuses on driving solutions to the problem of lost and abandoned fishing gear, and the Trash Free Seas Alliance, which unites leaders to mitigate plastic waste entering the oceans.

This commitment to Ocean Conservancy further expands the company’s Seafood with Standards commitments beyond sourcing traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood to include efforts to support healthy oceans. Red Lobster’s efforts extend both to its suppliers and its guests to help raise awareness of the issues impacting the oceans and collaboration to find meaningful, science-based solutions.

As one of the largest restaurant purchasers of seafood in the world, Red Lobster will strongly encourage its suppliers to support projects that reduce, remove and recycle the more than 640,000 tons of fishing gear (known as “Ghost Gear”) lost or abandoned in oceans each year. In addition, Red Lobster will continue to evaluate the use of single use plastics and seek alternatives. Red Lobster says it will also help educate consumers about the impact single-use plastics can have on the oceans and marine life and encourage eco-friendly choices.

In May 2018, the restaurant chain announced a partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program to help make better seafood choices for healthier oceans, now and for future generations. This partnership builds upon Red Lobster’s existing Seafood with Standards commitment to serve only traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood.

The 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Learn more here.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »