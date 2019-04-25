Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Wegmans to Cut 2 Million Pounds of In-Store Plastics This Year

Alyssa Danigelis
Wegmans to Cut 2 Million Pounds of In-Store Plastics This Year
(Photo: Wegmans committed to cutting 2 million pounds of in-store plastic packaging this year. Credit: Wegmans)

Wegmans plans to reduce in-store plastic made from fossil fuels by 2 million pounds this year and seeks to eliminate 10 million pounds by 2024. The supermarket chain is targeting packaging and other single-use plastics.

So far in 2019, Wegmans reports replacing plastic straws and drink stirrers with renewable fiber alternatives at all of their corporate work sites and 98 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts.

To help reach their goal for this year, the company is collaborating with the Center for Sustainable Packaging at Rochester Institute of Technology to identify alternatives. Wegmans anticipates replacing some current packaging with materials made from plant-based renewable fiber, the company says.

“We need to ensure packaging is functional and performs as expected, which is key to reducing food waste,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans packaging and sustainability manager. “But, it must also use materials efficiently and responsibly, and be recyclable whenever possible.”

The company’s focus on sustainable packaging kicked off in 2015. Since then, Wegmans introduced food bar containers that use 40% less plastic and are also recyclable. They switched to doughnut and celebration cake boxes made from 100% recycled paper content, and swapped the rotisserie chicken plastic domes for pouches with 75% less plastic. Produce bags for the stores are made from 100% plant-based renewable materials.

In New York State, where a plastic bag ban is officially set to go into effect in March 1, 2020, Wegmans plans to eliminate the bags before the end of this year. The company added that these bags won’t count toward their plastic reduction commitments, however.

Sustainable packaging falls under Wegmans’ Zero Waste program. Since piloting the program at one store in Canandaigua, New York, the regional grocery store chain is rolling it out to other stores in phases. Currently 30 stores are participating in the effort to eliminate all forms of waste.

Want to learn more about achieving zero waste? Join us for the 4th Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference May 13 – 15, 2019 in Denver. Register here.

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »