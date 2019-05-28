Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Pharma Industry Emissions Outpace Automotive, Study Finds

Avatar
(Credit: Roy Aaditya, Flickr Creative Commons)

The pharmaceutical industry is significantly more emission-intensive than the automotive industry, according to a new study from McMaster University (via Science Direct). The intensity of pharmaceutical emissions is about 55% higher than that of automotive, though there is a great level of variability in emissions between peers with comparable revenues, the report indicates.

 

Emission Intensity

 

The report found that the emissions intensity of pharmaceutical companies in 2015 was 48.55 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per million dollars, compared to the automotive sector’s 31.4 metric tons in the same year. The analysis was based on direct emissions generated by the companies’ operations and to the indirect emissions generated by the electricity purchased by these companies.

Total global emissions for pharma was about 52 megatonnes in 2015, compared to 46.4 generated by the automotive market, despite the fact that the pharma market is 28% smaller than automotive, per the study’s calculations.

 

Major Variations

 

Procter & Gamble’s CO2 emissions were five times greater than Johnson & Johnson’s in 2015, though the companies generated the same levels of revenue and sell similar lines of products; Eli Lilly emissions were 5.5 times greater than those from Roche, according to the report.

German company Bayer AG’s emission intensity appears to be more than four times greater than the overall pharmaceutical sector, but when looked at more closely, the study’s authors found that, while Bayer reports its financial revenues separately for each division, all divisions are reported together when it comes to emissions.

“This level of opacity makes it not only impossible to assess the true environmental performance of these kind of companies. It also raises questions about the sincerity of these companies’ strategies and actions in reducing their contribution to climate change,” wrote Lotfi Belkhir, Associate Professor & Chair of Eco-Entrepreneurship at McMaster University and one of the authors of the study.

 

Comment Below On This Story

Download Center

Transitioning to a Cloud-based Platform
Sponsored By:
Wildnoteapp
New Trends in Industrial Pollution Control Provide Better Results, Lower Costs.
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By:
Anguil Environmental Systems
Is Energy-From-Waste Worse Than Coal?
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Waste and Climate: Reducing Your Footprint
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Zero Waste To Landfill
Sponsored By:
Covanta Environmental Solutions
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2018
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader
Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards 2017
Sponsored By:
Environmental Leader

Latest Products

Energy & Heat Recovery Systems

Anguil designs, manufactures, installs and services heat and energy recovery systems for industrial applications and manufacturing operations. By util ...

Environmental & Material Management Consulting

We offer a wide range of professional and consulting services from customized recycling programs to liability and risk protection programs.

Ar ...

Certification, verification, assessment and training services

ISO standards, AS/EN standards, IATF, GFSI scheme standards, HACCP, hospital accreditation and healthcare certification programs, product assurance

GaBi Software

Improve your Product Sustainability Performance GaBi combines the world’s leading Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling and reporting software, c ...

Service Excellence Program

PARTS AND LABOR TOTALLY COVERED FOR 10 YEARS.

Leave a Comment

Press Releases

Anguil Celebrates a Major Milestone

Milwaukee, WI: Starting an environmental company in the late 1970’s was not nearly as well received as it would be today, but Gene Anguil, Fo …

Covanta Completes Acquisition to Operate and Maintain Palm Beach County Florida Energy-from-Waste Facilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has successfully completed the previously announced acqu …

DNV GL launches Operations and Analytics Centre in India to Enable 24/7 Monitoring for Renewable Assets Globally

BENGALURU, India – 19 September 2018 – DNV GL, the world’s largest independent energy advisory and certification body, has launched a new Global O …

Recommended Suppliers

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2019 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.
Translate »