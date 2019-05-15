Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Award 2019 Winners Announced

The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Awards program, now in its seventh year, announces the 2019 product and project winners. Unbiased judges selected these winners based on rigorous criteria.

Top products and projects were selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results.

Winners received their awards at a gala last night during the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) in Denver.

For the first time, the EL Awards and EMT Awards reports have been combined, pulling the best of the best together into one document. “There’s lots of great information here,” Business Sector Media publisher Sarah Roberts said. “We’re certain that you’ll find plenty to keep you interested — and even inspired.”

You can check out the winners, find out what the judges had to say about them, and download the full Awards report right here.

Stay tuned for more updates from #ELEMCON19.